Assam (Golaghat): Assam’s child prodigy Nabajit Narzary on Sunday lifted the trophy of Dand India Dance Li’l Masters Season 5, a popular dance reality show hosted by Zee TV. The dancing enthusiast won prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

9-year-old Nabajit, who hails from Changkhati in Assam’s Golaghat, is well-known for freestyle, hip hop, and contemporary dancing styles. He defeated finalists Sagar, Appun, Adhyashree and Rishita, who were in the top 5, to emerge as winner of the dance reality show. He is the son of Upen Narzary and Anu Narzary.

A student of class 6 at Pranab Vidyapeeth, Bokajan, and a student of D Speed Dance Academy, Nabajit was interested in dancing since childhood.

Meanwhile, 8-year-old Appun Pegu from Subansiri of Assam’s Dhemaji district was crowned the first runner-up, and 5-year-old Adhyashree Upadhyay from Dhemaji, daughter of Mahesh Upadhyay and Runu Devi, was declared the second runner-up. Both of them received a cash prize of Rs 3 and 2 lakh, respectively and a trophy.

Adhyayshree Upadhyay is a class I student of Army Pre-Primary School, Likhabali Dhemaji. She had been taking lessons in dance since the age of 3 at Silapathar Smart Dance Academy under the tutelage of Sagar Chetri and Samir Chetri.

Appun was advised to learn dance by her grandfather after she was diagonised with a heart ailment at age of two and a half years. Appun’s heart operation was taken care by the then health minister Dr Himanata Biswa Sarma.

Appun, who is a student of class 3 at Subansiri Beli Academy, was raised by her grandfather Paramanda Pegu and Chitra Jyoti Pegu. She is a student of Ayyan Dance Academy.

“Our effort to keep her physically fit as advised by the doctors post-heart surgery and her dedication to remaining healthy by taking up dance classes instead of regular exercise brought glory for the community, locality and the state,” Parmananda Pegu said.

Romeo P Narzary, Deputy Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), told EastMojo, “It’s a matter of pride that Nabajit Narzary brought glory to our Merapani area of Golaghat. I congratulate Nabajit and thank his parents for his victory. I also congratulate Appun Pegu and Aadhyashree Updhyay for being voted first and second runners up respectively.”

“BKWAC will felicitate all the top three winners of DID Lil Master season 5 at our head office at Jonai in Dhemaji soon since it is a rare feat for a state to win all the top 3 positions in a national reality show,” added Narzary.

DID L’il Masters Season 5 was judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, and Remo D’Souza.

Social worker Nilkanta Basumatary said that entire Changkhati and Sarupani Sisupani Simanta Goan Panchayat celebrated after Nabajit lifted the trophy.

The All Bodo Students’Union (ABSU) had earlier undertaken mass campaign across the state and its unit in India in support of Nabajit. United Bodo Peoples Organisation (UBPO) had organised voting stations in various locations in Guwahati. Nabajit has thanked all who supported him and acknowledged the blessings of the people who voted for him.

