Jorhat (Assam): A couple and their daughter were found murdered inside their house in Assam‘s Jorhat district on Saturday, police said.

The mother and daughter were found in a half-naked condition and it is suspected that they were raped before being killed on Friday night, a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One person has been identified and a manhunt launched to nab him, the police said, adding that an illicit relationship with either of the women is suspected to be the reason behind the triple murders.

The bodies were found by neighbours in the family’s thatched-roof house near a brick kiln in Khatisona area on Saturday morning. The man, who hailed from Sonitpur district, was the caretaker of the brick kiln.

A shirt and a dagger have been found near the house, police said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

Also read: Use mapping to identify vulnerable areas in Silchar, suggests expert

Trending Stories









