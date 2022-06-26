Guwahati: The Assam Rifle’s Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector, under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), continued its efforts to rescue stranded people in Silchar town of south Assam’s Cachar district.

On receiving an SOS call, the special rescue team responded swiftly and rescued an elderly couple and their mother from Rangirkhari area.

Deepak Khandelwal (72 years in paralytic condition), Lata Khandelwal (70 years) and Asha devi (92 years) were stuck on the first floor for the last three days in their residence with no network and supplies. Despite the odds, the rescue team managed to reach the location and successfully rescued the senior citizens.

The people appreciated and blessed the efforts by the Assam Rifles in these trying times of natural disaster.

