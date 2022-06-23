Assam govt prepones summer vacation; vacation to start from June 25

Guwahati: Amid the worsening flood situation in Assam, the state government has announced that the summer vacation of the schools will start from June 25 to July 25.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday said that summer vacation had been preponed keeping in view of the devastating flood situation across the state.

The education department, in its notification, stated that as many schools in the state were designated as relief camps, while a large number of schools are also affected and damaged due to floods, resulting in the closure, causing academic loss, the summer vacation in all elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools would start from June 25 instead of July 1.

The minister further said any ongoing examination in these schools will end on June 25, and after that the summer vacation would start.

He also urged all private educational institutions to follow the same rule for the convenience of the students and teachers.

The flood situation in the state remained grim on Thursday with over 54.5 lakh people still affected and 12 fresh deaths reported. The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with their tributaries are in spate in most of the affected districts and vast tracts of land remained inundated in 32 of the total 36 districts in the state.

