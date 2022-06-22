Assam flood situation worsens: 7 more die, over 55 lakh affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Tuesday, affecting 55 lakh people across 32 districts and claiming seven more lives, officials said.

Rivers Brahmaputra and Barak along with their tributaries are in spate, they said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited relief camps in flood-hit Nalbari and Kamrup districts, said that a package will be announced soon.

“Our government will soon launch a portal for the affected people to register their livestock loss and other damages caused by floods. A flood relief package too will be announced soon,” he said.

Karimganj and Cachar have been severely affected by the rising waters of the Barak and Kushiyara.

In Cachar, 2.16 lakh people across 506 villages are suffering, while in Karimganj, 1.47 lakh people have been affected in 454 villages, officials said.

Several areas in Silchar were under water. Total 425 people were rescued and 10,468 people were lodged in 57 relief camps, they said.

See more 50+hours – No electricity, Disturbed Mobile Network, Drinking water Problem, Emergency services hampered, 1.5+lakh people affected, Poor connectivity! Silchar NEEDS national ATTENTION. #silcharflood #AssamFloods #Assam pic.twitter.com/KxqS1tHg2f — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 22, 2022

Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya reviewed the situation with the local MLAs, deputy commissioners and senior district officials of both Cachar and Karimganj.

He said the deputy commissioners have been asked to chalk out a plan for the strategic deployment of NDRF units in the flood-affected areas.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 55,42,053 people have been affected in 32 of the state’s 36 districts.

Three of the latest deaths were reported from Kamrup, and one each from Darrang, Karimganj, Tamulpur and Udalguri. One person was also missing from Kamrup. The latest deaths took this year’s toll to 89.

Barpeta is the worst-affected district with 12.51 lakh people affected, followed by Dhubri where 5.94 lakh people have been hit and Darrang with 5.47 lakh people affected.

In all, 2.62 lakh people have taken shelter in 862 relief camps.

Landslides were also reported from Kamrup and Karimganj during the day.

Seven embankments were breached, 316 roads, and 20 bridges were damaged by the floods, the ASDMA said.

In the Kaziranga National Park, 42 of the total 233 camps have been inundated by flood waters with eight animals dying.

Largescale erosion of river banks was reported from districts such as Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri and Hailakandi.

