Silchar: Defying the Cachar District Administration order for closure of all government and private educational institutions in view of the recent flood in Assam’s Barak valley, a private school in Udharbond assembly constituency reportedly conducted examinations at the institution on Monday.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, who is the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), issued an order on June 20 for closure of all government and private educational institutions for the next 48 hours, taking the worsening flood situation into consideration.

The school, Ananda Marga High School, is located around 17 km from Silchar.

Sources said unit tests of Classes I to III, which were scheduled to be held at the school on June 20, started as per schedule on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the news of the examination at the school spread and local news reporters descended on the spot for verification.

Sources said some other examinations were also scheduled to be held at the school, but the school authorities cancelled them after it received information about media attention the school has attracted.

Meanwhile, Udharbond circle officer Rituraj Bordoloi and Udharbond police station’s Officer in-charge Pradip Haloi reached the school and spoke to the school authorities.

School principal A. Arundhati told the media that there was no power supply in her house for the past three days because of which she was unable to charge her mobile phone, and, therefore, she did not have any knowledge about the district administration’s order about closure of schools.

A large number of parents and guardians expressed anger and frustration and alleged the principal is running the school as per her “whims and fancies”.

The district administration has ordered that all government and private schools should remain closed, but the principal of Ananda Marga High School conducted the unit tests defying the order, some parents said.

Most of the guardians alleged that their houses are located in flood-affected areas, but they had to bring their children to the school because of the examinations. Strict action should be taken against the principal for the irresponsible act, they said.

Circle officer Rituraj Bordoloi said such a situation has happened because of lack of communication and knowledge. Stern action will be taken if the school is found violating the administration’s order again, he said.

Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli told EastMojo that the administration, as of now, is focusing mainly on saving lives of people who are stuck in flood-affected areas.

Jalli did not mention about any investigation or action against the school.

