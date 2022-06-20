Pabhojan gold tea from Assam fetches Rs 99,999 in special auction

Guwahati: Special occasions demand special prices.

And it happened today when Pabhojan gold tea from Assam fetched Rs 99,999 on Monday at the special auction held to commemorate International Tea Day. This was the highest price fetched at the special auction.

The tea was bought by Esah Tea, a D2C Tea Brand from Assam. The tea was offered in the Mjunction special catalogue. Mjunction services limited, which is India’s largest B2B e-commerce company, manages Jorhat Tea Auction Centre in Assam.

A special tea plucking (limited edition) activity was organised by Tea Board India to commemorate International Tea Day in various tea gardens on May 21. Various promotional activities were also held to mark the occasion.

“We are delighted to have won the auction which will help us provide our customers with one of the finest tea blends from Assam. This tea variety is rare and for tea connoisseurs, this is an experience in a cup. Our customers are spread across the globe and understand the taste and value of this variety. We are glad to be able to continue with our mission to provide them with authentic Assam tea flavors and revive the sheen of the state. We really look forward to seeing more tea sellers come with specialty tea,” said Bijit Sarma, Founder, CEO, Esah Tea.

Rakhi Dutta Saikia, owner of Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate, said, “We made the tea with the finest small buds. We produced only 1 kg of this rare variety of tea. We are delighted at this new record-breaking price and creating history for the first time as we manufactured it based on high demand from discerning consumers, tea connoisseurs, and buyers for this type of premium quality specialty tea.”

“The price it fetched is something that will help the Assam tea industry regain its lost fame,” she said.

Esah Tea is a brand devoted to providing the ultimate tea experience and presents a range of organic tea blends that are carefully curated “to rejuvenate and revive mind, body, and soul with the natural healing qualities of tea” from the local gardens.

“This new addition to its offerings will attract interest from its consumer base not just in India but abroad,” the company said.

This rare variety of specialty tea will be available for purchase at https://esahtea.in for Indian consumers and at https://esahtea.com for international buyers.

Established in 2019, by Bijit Sarma, Esah Tea is headquartered in Mangaldoi, Assam, and works closely with local tea gardeners to bring the best in the quality. Currently, the brand offers a wide array of products.

Some of the other good prices were Rs 35,001, Rs 21,001, Rs 20,000 and Rs 14,445. A white tea from Aideobarie tea estate fetched Rs 8,000.

Moonlight teas from Badamtam and Castleton gardens in Darjeeling fetched record prices of Rs 20,000 and Rs 12,000.

Jayant Jalan of Absolute Tea who bought the Tocklai CTC tea from the mjunction tea catalogue with highest bid of Rs 440 per kg said: “We have been buying good Assam teas being offered at mjunction on a consistent basis. Out of three lots we purchased, two were bought for upcountry buyers while the Tocklai teas would be available for sale in Absolute Tea website starting next week.”

Brij Mohan Chandak of Chandak Tea Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan, said: ‘We have seen lots of good quality teas on offer at the special auction and purchased few. I believe this platform of mjunction would soon attract more and more buyers and sellers. We get all technical information on time on the platform.”

Nilesh Divekar of Shangrila Enterprise, who purchased many a lot including speciality teas, said he would continue to support good quality teas.

