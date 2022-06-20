Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) Monday cancelled at least 26 trains due to violent agitations against ‘Agnipath’ scheme of the Centre and damages wrecked by flood at several locations in Assam, an NFR official said.

A number of trains have also been short terminated, short originated, diverted or rescheduled, the official added.

Besides those cancelled on Monday, another five have been cancelled for Tuesday, NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said.

He said north-bound trains from Guwahati were mostly cancelled or changes were made in their schedules due to the violent agitation against ‘Agnipath’ in Bihar which led to damage to railway properties, including burning of railway coaches.

Trains bound for eastern Assam areas were cancelled or changes made in the schedules because of floods in the state, De said.

Damages have been caused to railway tracks due to the breach caused by the flood at Chaparmukh junction in Kampur section of Lumding and at Harisinga Tangla section of Rangiya division in Assam, he said in a statement.

