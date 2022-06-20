Guwahati: Assam reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.
The new cases were detected after testing 218 samples, registering a positivity rate of 4.13 per cent, an NHM bulletin said.
All the nine new cases were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district, comprising primarily the Guwahati city.
The state has reported 7,24,348 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 7,16,256 patients have recovered.
There are 104 active cases in the state at present.
