Guwahati: The water level of the Brahmaputra river crossed the danger mark to reach 49.95 metres as of 10 am on Monday.

The danger mark for Guwahati is set at 49.68 metres.

The water level of river Brahmaputra in Guwahati rose 12 cm in a span of 12 hours between 6 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday.

The water level of Brahmaputra river has crossed the danger mark for the first time after the 2020 floods. According to the Central Water Commission, last time Brahmaputra crossed the high-flow level of 51. 46 was in 2004. High flow level (51.46) is the highest water level recorded in Guwahati so far and is way beyond the danger mark (49.68 metres).

However, officials of CWC cannot predict if the water level will rise further in the upcoming days if it rains heavily in other parts of the state.

