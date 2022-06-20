Tinsukia: In display of great bravery, a sub-inspector of Assam police lost his life in an attempt to save his colleague by jumping into the river in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday night.

The mortal remains of Samujjal Kakoti, officer-in-charge of Kampur police station in central Assam, were recovered on Monday morning. Constable Rajiv Bordoloi also lost his life during the mishap.

According to police sources, late on Sunday night, information was received of some people marooned in flood waters in Madhupur area. “Kakoti, along with the team, proceeded to rescue the marooned people when the Assam police team fell in a water body.”

“To save his colleagues, Kakoti jumped into the water and was untraceable through the night,” a source said, “Constable Rajiv Bordoloi lost his life during rescue operations.”

The source said lives of two policemen were saved by their brave effort.

Earlier, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire and emergency services and police teams launched a search and rescue operation. “Services of deep divers were also pressed in service.”

The development came amid incessant rainfall that has left the state battling floods and landslides, claiming over 62 lives till now.

