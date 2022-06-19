Ambubachi Mela is an annual Hindu Mela held to worship Goddess Kamakhya.

It is the most important festival of the Kamakhya temple and is celebrated every year in June.

‘Ambubachi’ means spoken with water and it also implies that the rains expected during this month make the earth fertile and ready for procreation.

The festival is held at the Kamakhya Temple situated at Guwahati, Assam.

The Maa Kamakhya Devi Mandir is a very well-renowned temple across the world where Goddess Kamakhya is worshipped.

Facts You Should Know About the Ambubachi Mela:

Another name of the Mela –

‘Ambubachi Mela’ is also known as Ameti or Tantric Fertility Festival. Tantrics across the country gather in massive numbers to offer Puja to Maa.

Belief and Traditions

The Ambubachi Mela celebrates the annual menstrual cycle of Maa Kamakhya.

The folklore suggests that we all are children of Mother Earth and Ambubachi leads to a new beginning.

Events during the Mela

The Kamakhya Temple is closed for three days during the Ambubachi Mela.

During these three days, devotees come across certain restrictions which include not reading any holy books, not performing puja, not cooking etc.

Prohibitions like these are similar to those faced by women during their monthly menstruation period.

Events after the Mela

After three days, the temple doors reopen, and the devotees are allowed to enter the temple.

Devotees then visit to seek the blessings of the Goddess, and Prasad is distributed among them.

The Devotees and Rakta Bastra

Devotees in large numbers come to visit the temple to seek the Goddess’s blessings and receive the special ‘Rakta Bastra’.

Some Tantric Babas, who remain in seclusion throughout the year, are available during the Kamakhya Ambubachi Mela.

Religious priests perform grand worship during this mela and several pilgrims ranging from ordinary people to the Sadhus come to attend this festival.

Not only this, but a large number of people from different countries also come to observe this great Mela.

Maa Kamakhya ‘Prasad‘

Prasad is distributed during the fourth day of the Mela, after seeking Maa Kamakhya’s blessings, which is considered very special.

It is distributed in two different forms- Angodak and Angabastra.

The meaning of the word ‘Angodak’ is the ‘fluid part of the body. This refers to the ‘Water from the spring.’

The word ‘Angabastra’ means the ‘cloth covering the body.’ This refers to a piece of red cloth used to cover the yoni-shaped stone during the menstrual cycle of the Goddess.

