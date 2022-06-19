Guwahati: All of Northeast India is likely to see heavy rains for the next 48 hours, according to an IMD statement.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall over Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya. However, some isolated places of Meghalaya may witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may witness heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms.

According to IMD, chances of traffic congestions are high as visibility may become poor due to heavy rain. There are also chances of water logging in the low lying areas and river banks.

They have asked people to avoid venturing out in flooded areas and also not to stay in low lying and landslide prone areas.

However, there is no red, orange or yellow alert issued by the department yet.

In Assam, 62 people have died due to floods as on June 19, while in Meghalaya the number stands at 28.

