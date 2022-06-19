Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam seems to be worsening, with rivers across the state flowing either above or near the danger mark.

As per the Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin on June 19, the river Kopili (at Kampur, Nagaon) is flowing above the flood level. Rivers like Brahmaputra, Puthimati, Pagladia, Manas and Beki are also flowing above the danger level.

The Barak and Kushiyara rivers are also flowing above the danger mark.

So far, 32 districts: Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Hailakandi district have reported floods.

In the last 24 hours, landslides have been reported in Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup (M), Karimganj and South Salmara.

About 3,099,762 people have been impacted, of which 1,56,365 people are taking shelters in 514 relief camps. Relief materials have been distributed to other affected populations not taking shelter in relief camps.

NDRF along with Assam police, Fire and ES personnel are assisting the district administration in the safe evacuation of people from affected areas.

So far 20,983 people have been safely evacuated by the above forces/agencies.

As of June 19, 62 people have died in various parts of Assam, mostly due to landslides. This year, floods have affected around 118 revenue circles and 4,291 villages.

