Guwahati: Leading educational institute Assam down town University (AdtU), Guwahati, is all set to conduct the eighth edition of the Annual Job Fair 2022 on June 25th at the university campus for the students across India.

The day-long event is expected to be attended by 4000 job seekers, who can get recruited by more than 40 reputed national and multinational companies, including Downtown hospital, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Ampath, Just Dial, Talent Aquitance, Marico, Dabur, Sodexo etc.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Last year the job fair provided a platform to over 3,500 job seekers looking for work with over 50 reputable organisations.

The Job Fair is aimed at candidates having 0-5 years of experience. It will cater to the students from various verticals such as Management, Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Engineering, Nursing, Paramedical and Sciences.

According to CMIE data, India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.83% in April. The highest unemployment rate was recorded in the northern state of Haryana at 34.5 per cent, followed by 28.8 per cent in Rajasthan and 21.1 per cent in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the joblessness was lowest in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam, where the unemployment rate stood at a minuscule 0.2 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

“Being Northeast India’s leading placement driven-university, we are trying to bridge the gap. With our excellent infrastructure and our motivated, high calibre and a student-friendly faculty, we provide our students with a skill-oriented future across all the advanced study programmes currently ongoing in AdtU. As today’s world is evolving at a fast pace, we at AdtU strongly feel that there is a need to remain in synchrony with a process of constant change and transformation and to make our students not only job-ready but also future-ready. Our unabated endeavour is to empower them with new-age life skills which come in handy in placing themselves in future service career destinations. Yet we are aware that, for newly minted college graduates, placement sessions can be a tumultuous time filled with anticipation, anxiety, happiness and disappointment and they require to be provided with an opportunity to face and experience placement sessions in real-time and real sense. With this background in mind, we have come up with the largest “Job Fair 2022” so that the students get a hang of the placement scenario. I would like to extend my warm wishes for their every success in the “Job Fair 2022” and the future service career said Prof. (Dr.) N. C. Talukdar, Vice-Chancellor, Assam down town University.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The job Fair at AdtU is also a win-win situation for the companies, which can get quick access to a large number of talents and complete their recruitment processes in one place. They don’t have to ponder about the arrangements as all these are taken care of by the university.

Also read | 10% vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA

Also read | 10% vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA

Trending Stories









