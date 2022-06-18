Tinsukia: The Tinsukia Municipal Board (TMB) on Saturday issued a notice to Srimart Developers, the owners of ‘The Mirana’, for operating a hotel business without a completion and occupancy certificate.

The Board has given the owners three days to explain the basis and documents based on which they started a commercial activity in the “absence” of a completion-cum-occupancy certificate.

Recently, ‘The Mirana’ hotel came into the limelight following a raid during which a huge quantity of illicit liquor was recovered and seized from two hotel rooms. The additional deputy commissioner passed a sealing order a day later.

Confirming the development, the executive officer of TMB, Monjit Doley, said, we had detected some irregularities based on which we have issued a notice to the Srimant developers regarding the completion-cum-occupancy certificate. “Whenever we detect any irregularities or come across such information, we issue such notice regularly to curb illegalities,” he added.

As per the notice, a copy of which is seen by this correspondent, the Board has said that after building construction is completed, the owner of the building is required to mandatory take a completion and occupancy certificate to get an electricity connection and in accordance with the rules of Building Byelaws, 2014.

Earlier, the district administration faced major embarrassment after the Tinsukia Bar Association slammed the district administration for not showing the same eagerness to seal ‘The Mirana’ hotel with which they (the district administration) demolished Apu’s restaurant.

The Bar Association pointed out that the administration demolished Apu’s restaurant in a hurry, on a holiday, at 8.00 am. They also demanded a public explanation from the administration a day after executive magistrate Niluram Sarma returned from the hotel without sealing it in the absence of any stay from the court.

Also Read | Now, Tinsukia DC withdraws ‘incorrect’ order to seal ‘The Mirana’ hotel

