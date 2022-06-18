Tinsukia: Incessant rainfall for the past several days has disrupted railway connectivity between upper Assam and Guwahati after flood waters breached between Jaijan and Jamunamukh section under the Lumding division of Northeast Frontier railway.

The flood waters have also breached Tangla and Hari Singha sections under Rangiya railway division hampering the movement of the trains via the Bogibeel bridge.

Confirming the development, senior divisional commercial manager Swaraj Pradhan said that due to flood waters flowing above the railway track at few sections between Guwahati and upper Assam, train operation from various stations in upper Assam to Guwahati has been suspended. “The route via Bogibeel bridge has also been affected after breach has been reported at two sections under the Rangiya division.”

“We are reviewing the situation on a regular basis and train services will resume once the flood water recedes and situation improves.”

On Saturday, altogether 13 trains have been totally cancelled while five trains have been partially cancelled including 12423 DBRG-NDLS Rajdhani Express which have been detained at Rangapara.

“The route from Dibrugarh to Rangapara via Bogibeel is so far safe and we are making arrangements to bring back Rajdhani Express through this route,” added Pradhan.

Pradhan said, passengers may take refund of fares from their nearest PRS counters

The other trains short terminated include New Tinsukia to Bangalore City Junction (train number 22502) which has been short terminated at Hari Singha station under Rangiya railway division, Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express (Train number 15904) remains cancelled between Guwahati and Chandigarh, 15910 Avadh Assam train has been detained at New Bongagaon junction railway station and will be short terminated at Guwahati and remain cancelled between Guwahati and Dibrugarh and train number 22412 Arunachal Express will remain cancelled between Rangiya and Naharlagun.

The development comes amid cancellation of hundreds of trains mainly in North India due to wife spread protest, rioting and burning down trains by Agniveer scheme protestors.

