SILCHAR: Torrential rains and storms over the last 48 hours continue to cause large-scale devastation across Assam’s hill district of Dima Hasao, which witnessed similar mayhem due to storms and rainfall-triggered landslides and mudslides last month.

An official of the North East Frontier Railway said a portion of land underneath the rail tracks between Mupa and Dihako stations caved in following heavy rainfall on Friday. A landslide was also reported from a place between the two stations on Friday, because of which soil and debris came down from hilly areas and covered the rail tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The New Haflong railway station, which was witness to a devastating incident last month with rainfall and storm derailing compartments of a train from its tracks, is once again submerged under water because of the heavy downpour over the last two days. Railways teams, which have been working to repair railway tracks in different areas of the district and restore rail connectivity, are finding it tough to carry out the work owing to inclement weather conditions, the railways official said.

Rains and thunderstorms have affected normal life across the district over the past two days. Other than the non-stop rains, water released from the Kopili Hydroelectric project’s Khadong dam has aggravated the flood situation.

An assistant commissioner in Dima Hasao district told EastMojo on Saturday that road connectivity in the district has been badly affected because of rain and landslides.

National Highway-27 (erstwhile NH-54E), which connects Haflong in Dima Hasao with Silchar in the Cachar district, has been cut off in different locations. Besides, road connectivity has been affected in many other areas across the district, he said.

In Diyungbra (about 107 km from Haflong), many families moved to safe places in the last 24 hours after floodwaters inundated residential areas in many places. Many families from Thaijuwari (about 80km from Haflong) were also forced to move to safe places.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At least 22 relief camps have been started across the district to house flood-affected people and more camps are being opened as per requirement, the official told EastMojo.

So far, Diyungbra, Dehangi, Laisong and Mahur have been the worst affected by rainfall and storm. Major and minor landslides are occurring frequently in different areas and this is severely affecting the work to restore road connectivity, he said.

Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Nazreen Ahmed said the administration was fully prepared to deal with any adverse situation related to the inclement weather conditions and that the government was arranging all sorts of help to tackle the crisis.

Also read | Assam: 3 children missing as boat with flood-affected people capsizes

Trending Stories









