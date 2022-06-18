Guwahati: North-East Frontier Railways (NFR) cancelled 10 more trains on Saturday due to protests and bandh in Bihar against the ‘Agnipath’ military recruitment scheme and floods in Assam, an official said.

In view of large scale agitation leading to damage to railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under the East Central Railway, Bihar bandh and damages caused to railway tracks due to flood in Lumding and Rangiya divisions of Assam some trains have been cancelled/diverted/rescheduled/short-terminated/short-originated, NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said.

NFR had cancelled 11 trains due to violent protests in Bihar and eight due to floods in Assam on Friday.

The trains Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express, New Jalpaiguri New Delhi Express, Jorhat Town Guwahati JanShatabdi Express, New Jalpaiguri Rajendranagar Capital Express, Katihar Samastipur, Katihar Barauni, Purnea Saharsha passenger trains, Rangiya Rangapara, Rangiya-Dekargaon, Dekargaon-Rangiya passenger trains will remain cancelled on Saturday, De said.

The Rangapara-Rangia passenger and Rangiya-Murkongselek Express trains will be short terminated at Udalguri on Saturday.

The Kamakhya-Rani Kamlapati(Bhopal) Express has been rescheduled to leave at 18.00 hours on Saturday.

NFR has also decided to operate a special train between Dibrugarh and Lumding to facilitate the movement of stranded en-route passengers. The train will run with open timing and with stoppages at all important stations, De added.

