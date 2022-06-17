Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain has reportedly filed a divorce petition against her partner in a family court in Guwahati.

Lovlina filed the divorce petition against Nabanit Goswami, her partner, in the Kamrup (M) family court.

The duo got married in 2018 in Jorhat.

The reason behind the divorce is not known yet.

Borgohain has emerged as one of the top boxers of India and in 2020, she became only the sixth Assamese sportsperson to be conferred with the Arjuna Award. Last year, she was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

