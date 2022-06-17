Guwahati: The special flight service between Guwahati and Silchar would be resumed on Saturday given the disruption of connectivity between Barak Valley and other regions of the state.

Floods and landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall over the past few days, have snapped links between the Barak Valley districts and the rest of Assam.

“Flood and landslides due to continuous rainfall have disrupted connectivity with Barak Valley. In order to facilitate the stranded people, a special flight is being organised once again between Guwahati and Silchar from June 18, 2022, at a fixed fare of Rs 4,000,” a statement issued by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) on Friday said.

On June 18 and 19, the special flight, being arranged by ATDC in association with FlyBig, will take off from Guwahati to Silchar at 6 pm while the return flight from Silchar to Guwahati will take off at 7.10 pm

From June 20 onwards, the Guwahati-Silchar flight will depart from LGBI airport here at 7:45 am while the Silchar-Guwahati flight will take off at 8:55 am.

Passengers will have options to book their tickets. A special counter has been set up at the Cachar deputy commissioner’s office in Silchar.

In Guwahati, a special counter has been set up at Red River Travels (a unit of Assam Tourism Development Corporation) at Paryatan Bhawan in Paltan Bazar.

“Passengers can also book their tickets by calling the number 8135902973 or send an email to atdcflightservice@gmail.com,” it said.

The passengers can pay cash or pay by a card or UPI/Google Pay (8135902973) at the ticket booking counters in Silchar and Guwahati.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, meanwhile, has urged passengers on the route, not to panic and avail of the subsidised flight service.

“In the wake of incessant rains and disrupted connectivity with Barak Valley, we’re resuming government-subsidised flights between Guwahati and Silchar from June 18. This is being done in association with ATDC and Fly Big. I advise all stranded passengers not to panic, and get the bookings,” Sarma informed on Twitter.

Earlier in May, special flight service was introduced between Silchar and Guwahati after rain-triggered natural calamities had snapped road communication with many commuters stranded in Barak Valley.

A memorandum was signed with Flybig to initiate a Silchar-Guwahati flight service for 10 days at a subsidised fare of Rs 3000 per trip then

The additional expense was borne by the state government and paid to the airline as a subsidy. Special counters were opened for availing tickets at the Cachar DC office and ATDC office in Paltan Bazar.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam continues to be grim on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 25 districts – Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri district – have been affected by floods and landslides.

