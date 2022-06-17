Maligaon: In view of large-scale agitation leading to damage to railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under East Central Railway (Bihar), some trains have been cancelled.

Six coaches of train number 15652 Guwahati – Jammu Tawi Lohit Express were set on fire by agitators at about 06.10 am on Thursday at Mohiuddinnagar station of Bihar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

There were 1,169 passengers on the train but no causalities were reported.

Helpline numbers manned by railway staff are already functional at different locations.

Mentioned below is the list of trains that have been cancelled due to agitations at various locations.

15909 Dibrugarh – Lalgarh Express of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled

12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Express of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

15483 Alipurduar Jn – Delhi Express of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled

15624 Kamakhya – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled

15623 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Kamakhya Express of 21.06.22 will remain cancelled

Moreover in view of damage caused to a track between Nalbari and Ghograpar station under Rangiya division of NFR, services of several trains have been cancelled and diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon route as indicated below.

Diversions:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

12508 Silchar – Trivandrum Express of 17.06.2022 will originate from Guwahati and run via diverted route

15658 Kamakhya – Delhi Brahmaputra Mail of 17.06.2022

15630 Silghat Town – Tambaram Express of 17.06.2022

13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 17.06.2022

15959 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express of 16.06.2022

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

12506 Anand vihar – Kamakhya Northeast Express of 16.06.2022

15904 Chandigarh – Dibrugarh Express of 15.06.2022

Cancellations:

05809 New Bongaigaon – Guwahati passenger of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled

05810 Guwahati – New Bongaigaon passenger of 18.06.22 will remain cancelled

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Prophet row: Section 144 clamped in 5th Assam district, Sonitpur

Trending Stories









