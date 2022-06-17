Guwahati: Over the past two months, Assam has been ravaged by floods. Several districts are either reeling from flood-like situation or trying to recover from the damage. One common complaint of the locals has always been that the floods never got enough attention from national media, let alone international media.

However, it seems things are now changing.

The New York Times carried the picture of a farmer named Hifijur Rahman, a third-generation farmer from Assam, fainting in his field after witnessing the damage caused by floods coupled with the fear of repaying his debt. It was not clear where the picture was taken.

The picture was part of a story titled “The weight of climate change” which looked into how several parts of South Asia were dealing with contrasting weather: from unseasonal rains to extended heatwaves, and the implications on this region. The story said: “Global Warming is no longer a distant prospect that officials with short electoral mandates can choose to ignore. The increasing volatility in weather patterns means a greater risk of disasters and severe economic damage for countries already straining to increase growth and development and to move past the pandemic’s devastation to lives and livelihoods.”

