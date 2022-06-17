Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government is preparing a road map by addressing all adversaries for presenting an enabling environment for the state’s industrial development.

During a meeting with leading industrialists, Sarma said that for strengthening the industrial landscape of the state, the Government of Assam has been taking several steps for facilitating ease of doing business and industrial development.

Sarma said industrialisation in the state has been dependent on land policy, change of forest land, availability of energy sources, the feasibility of business and commerce etc.

He also said that besides continuous reformation of land policy, a well-laid reform in the power sector and its resultant revenue growth have generated a positive atmosphere in the state’s industrial sector. As a result, power can be made available to all the industrial units in the state.

He also said that Externally Aided Projects from Asian Development Bank have led to the revamping of the distribution of power. The government of India also sanctioned Rs. 6000 crore projects for different power projects in the state.

Moreover, on facilitation of land allotment for industrialization, land acquisition, rate fixation and compensation etc, Deputy Commissioners have been authorised to take decisions. On giving land from the land bank on lease to the prospective industrialists, the Industry Department can provide NoC without even going to Revenue Department and respective DCs.

On conversion of land and setting up of CNG projects, Circle Officer and DC will have absolute power. He also said that for industrialization in the state an ‘E.O.D.B’ (Ease of Doing Business) portal will be created in the state.

OIL, NRL, Assam Gas Company, BCPL, Shalimar, Dalmia Cement and host of other industrial units were present at the interactive programme.

Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, Power, Mines and Minerals etc Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Adviser to the Government of Assam Education Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, senior officers of the government of Assam, and leading industrialists were present at the programme.

