Guwahati: The fourth sub-committee meeting for fast-tracking implementation of the Assam Accord deliberated extensively on Clause 6 of the Accord here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the Accord implementation department minister Atul Bora in the presence of education minister Ranoj Pegu and senior officials from concerned departments and attended by senior members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

The AASU members placed their opinions during the deliberations.

“It was observed during the course of the meeting that further deliberation is required regarding Clause 6,” Bora informed.

He further reiterated that frequent meetings under the guidance of the chief minister will be conducted in the days ahead for effective and faster implementation of various clauses of the Assam Accord.

The Assam government had last year set up the fourth sub-committee to push for implementation of Clause 6 that promises to “protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people” and an update of NRC that is awaiting approval from the Supreme Court.

The eight-member sub-committee was formed to particularly prepare a framework for implementation of the recommendations given by a panel set up by the home ministry and submitted to the Assam government in 2020.

