Assam Congress to hold protest against Delhi Police entering party HQ

Guwahati: Slamming Delhi Police for allegedly entering its national headquarters, the Assam Congress on Wednesday announced a series of agitations over the next two days across the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah termed the day’s happenings as “a black chapter after India’s independence, unleashed by the BJP ruling at the Centre”.

“We are shocked and aggrieved that Delhi Police entered the Congress headquarters in New Delhi and beat up several of our colleagues. This has never happened anywhere in the country,” he added.

Borah alleged that the Delhi Police occupied the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office rooms and manhandled workers.

“The BJP is showing its unilateral and dictatorial attitude by disrespecting India’s multi-party democracy. To protest against this, all state Congress parties across the country will hold demonstrations in front of Raj Bhawans tomorrow at 11 am,” he added.

On Friday, protests will take place in front of the DC offices in all districts across the country, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief said.

“If BJP and Narendra Modi think that they can capture Congress office with the help of police, then they are living in fool’s paradise,” he added.

Earlier during the day, Borah, other leaders of Assam Congress and scores of workers were detained by Assam Police when they staged a protest against questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Raising slogans and slamming the BJP-led government, the Congress workers tried to march along the arterial Guwahati-Shillong Road from the state party headquarters Rajiv Bhawan near Bhangagarh area.

This led to a melee and the Dispur Assistant Commissioner of Police Himangshu Das sustained minor injuries.

“He was allowed to go home after first aid at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital,” a senior official told PTI.

“Assam Police today tortured us. They can arrest us, but cannot silence us,” Borah said.

