Guwahati: An employee of the Cachar treasury in Silchar has been apprehended by a team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption in a bribery case.

Official sources said a complaint was received at the directorate alleging that Madan Mohan Singha, a senior account assistant at the office of the treasury officer, Cachar Treasury, Silchar, had demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for processing the commutation loan of the complainant, who is a retired public servant.

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the senior account assistant. Subsequently, a trap was laid and Singha was caught red handed in his office soon after he accepted the bribe amount from the complainant,” a statement issued here said.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused public servant in the presence of independent witnesses. Accordingly, he was apprehended by the team.

“A case has been registered in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station (vide ACB P.S. case number 14/2022 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Singha. Necessary legal follow up action is underway,” it said.

On May 24, a top official of the district industries and commerce centre (DICC), Darrang, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a complainant.

Earlier, a food safety officer was caught taking a bribe after a trap was laid at the office of the director of health services in Nagaon.

In February, a superintendent of taxes posted in Morigaon, along with a ‘close confidante’ of his, was arrested in a bribery case.

In the same month, a senior assistant of the Assam agriculture department here was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

