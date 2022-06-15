Three persons have been arrested in Southern Assam’s Karimganj district in connection with a racket involved in generating fake SIM cards using photocopies of ID documents, the police said on Tuesday.

Karimganj SP Padmanabha Barua said that the arrested persons used to collect photocopies of documents from a xerox shop and generate mobile SIMs in the name of the person in the documents.

“Yesterday in Karimganj dist. Fakhrul Islam, Rajen Das and Ehsaan Jalal were picked up for activating BSNL SIM cards with fake documents. The SIM cards were then sold in black market. These SIM cards in the wrong hands can be disastrous,” a tweet from Assam Police DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

All the arrested persons are residents of the Karimganj district.

Explaining the modus operandi, Karimganj SP said that Fokrul Islam used to run a Xerox shop where he secretly kept some photocopies of the scanned documents for illicit use. He would then sell those to another person, who would then forward the same to generate fake BSNL SIM cards.

“Ehsaan Jalal was a BSNL retailer who would generate the fake SIM cards. These fake SIM cards were then sold to criminal elements by Rajen Das for money,” Barua said.

The SP warned the citizens to be vigilant while photocopying documents at any Xerox shop and not let any vendor keep a copy of an ID card or photograph, which might be used in illegal activities.

“Those who often visit computer cafes or xerox shops for making any documents or photocopying should be alert and vigilant as anti-social elements can misuse your documents. You will not be aware when someone will generate SIM cards in your name and use it for criminal activities. So protect yourself from identity theft,” the SP warned.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway to trace people who have been sold the SIM cards.

Meanwhile, Hojai Police unearthed a fake call centre, which was fraudulently acquiring personal data from the Amazon database and extorting money from Amazon customers across the world.

Police investigation is continuing in the case.

