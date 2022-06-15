Guwahati: Assam‘s COVID-19 tally rose to 7,24,267 on Tuesday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike since March 1, a health bulletin said.
A daily positivity rate of 2.31 per cent was recorded as 432 samples were tested for the infection.
The state had registered 12 cases against the testing of 2,479 samples on March 1 this year.
Eight fresh cases were reported in Kamrup district, and one each in Bongaigaon and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, it said.
The state now has 33 active cases, while 7,16,246 people have recovered from the disease so far.
The overall positivity rate stood at 2.55 per cent as 2.83 crore samples have been tested for the infection to date.
A total of 2.44 crore people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, 2.10 crore have been fully vaccinated, and 5.66 lakh have been administered the booster dose thus far, it added.
Also read: Assam: NRC boss files vigilance complaint against predecessor
Latest Stories
- Arunachal BJP slams Cong protest against ED questioning Rahul Gandhi
- Assam logs 10 new COVID-19 cases, highest since March 1
- Ready to engage in robust two-way communication with Pak: US envoy
- Assam BJP holds two-day executive meeting
- Singapore jails Indian-origin woman for duping man on matchmaking site
- Depp v Heard: Understand intimate partner abuse before taking sides