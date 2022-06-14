Assam: NRC boss files vigilance complaint against predecessor



Guwahati: The state coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has filed a complaint with the vigilance wing against his predecessor, Prateek Hajela, alleging financial irregularities.

A senior official of the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wing of Assam Police told PTI that it has received a complaint from NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma, but no FIR has been registered yet.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We will study the complaint first. If we find any merit in it, we shall discuss with the appropriate authority and proceed,” he said.

When contacted, Sarma told PTI that he filed the complaint on Monday. He, however, declined to comment on its contents.

Sources said that Sarma’s complaint alleges financial irregularities during preparation of the final list of the NRC.

Last month, Sarma had lodged a complaint with the CID against Hajela, several other officers and data entry operators associated with updating the citizenship document, accusing them of “anti national” and “criminal activities” during the process.

The final NRC was released on August 31, 2019, with the list excluding 19,06,657 people. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After taking charge, Sarma had told the Gauhati High Court in an affidavit that in the “supplementary list” of the NRC, over 10,000 names were either wrongly included or excluded, and necessary orders were issued to delete nearly 4,800 “ineligible persons” from the document.

Also read: Fact-Check: Assam news channel shares video of fish swarming Guwahati streets

Trending Stories









