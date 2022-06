New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the BJP’s thumping victory in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections and assured the people that the party would keep working for Assam’s progress.

“Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam’s progress,” Modi tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The efforts of BJP karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them,” he said on Twitter and tagged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram’s tweet.

See more Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam’s progress. The efforts of BJP Karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them. https://t.co/v7c0rXmHX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2022

Sarma said, “We bow before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls the second time in a row.”

After wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in PM Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’, Sarma said.

The BJP on Sunday reportedly won all the 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam to retain power in the hill council for the second successive term.

Also read: Running individual 400m not yet over for Assam’s ‘Dhing Express’ Hima Das

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories