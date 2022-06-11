Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one summer special train between New Jalpaiguri – Santragachi – New Jalpaiguri for eight trips in both directions from June 10, 2022, to July 30, 2022 to clear the summer rush of passengers.

The Santragachi – New Jalpaiguri Special (Train No. 08047) will depart from Santragachi at 18:00 hours on every Friday from June 10 till July 29 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 05:15 hours on every Saturday.

The New Jalpaiguri – Santragachi Special (Train No. 08048) will leave the New Jalpaiguri station at 12:15 hours on all Saturdays from June 11 till July 30, 2022 to reach Santragachi at 23:45 hours on the same day.

Both the summer special trains will stop at Dankuni, Barddhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi, Kishanganj and Aluabari Road stations.

The summer special trains will consist of 21 coaches out of which 2 will be seating-cum-luggage racks, 1 two tier AC, 3 three tier AC, 12 sleeper class and 3 second class general coaches.

The details of stoppages and timings of both the summer special trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.

The passengers travelling by the summer special trains should verify the details before embarking on the journey.

