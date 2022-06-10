The Assam down town University organised a one-day interactive session on Climate Change to celebrate World Environment Day. The Guest of Honour at the session was Padmashri Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India.

The session was chaired by Dean of Studies, Prof Bandana Dutta, Chancellor, Dr N.N Dutta, VC Prof NC Talukdar, and LN Kakati, Dean, Faculty of Science. The session was initiated by an inaugural speech by Kakati, where he shared his views on the changing environment. The interactive session was uninterruptedly carried on by Payeng, who shared his 32 years of hardship to create a forest out of nothing. He gave equal importance to incorporating a practical outlook into the Indian Educational System. In this regard, he has proposed setting up an Environment University. His experiences with building and growing the saplings, and his tedious work to protect it has left the students of AdtU motivated and in awe of his dedication.

To emphasise the importance of plantation, the Vice-Chancellor of AdtU, Prof N.C Talukdar stated the nurturing of the saplings after plantation and encouraging the forthcoming students’ batches to look after them. Payeng stressed studying a deep study of biodiversity to overcome global warming together.

