Guwahati: A tuition teacher has been sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment by a local court in Assam’s Chirang district for sexually assaulting a minor girl last year.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The offender has been identified as Sanjib Kumar Ray.

Although the incident had happened last year, the minor’s family had filed a police complaint at Bijni Police station in February this year. Following this, the police filed a case of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC).

On the basis of the same report, a Special Judge (POSCO) sentenced the accused to 6 years of imprisonment.

Advocate Prabin Deb Roy said, “The court has awarded imprisonment for six years to accused person Sanjib Kumar Ray and imposed fine of Rs 10,000, in default of payment of which to undergo simple imprisonment for a further period of six months under section 10 of POCSO Act.”

