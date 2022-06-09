Silchar: A team from the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell has reportedly raided the residence of BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi at Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat District.

According to sources, a three-member vigilance team conducted the raid on Wednesday as part of a probe regarding allegations about anomalies related to MLA fund utilisation in his constituency from 2012 to 2022.

The vigilance cell’s officials also inspected a number of places in Mariani, where various projects under the MLA fund has been taken up. The team is likely to inspect more sites in the next few days, the sources said.

As per reports, the team also investigated all documents to check any sort of anomalies or corruption.

Responding to the raid, Opposition leader in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia said the matter seemed to be related to political reasons as the raid was carried out just a day before the cabinet expansion. Kurmi had conflicts with many political leaders and the raid could be because of political rivalry, Saikia said.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary Sanjeev Roy told EastMojo that there could be two reasons behind the raid at Kurmi’s residence – firstly, Kurmi was a contender for inclusion in the cabinet and the BJP did not want to induct him. So the raid was planned to nullify his chances of getting a cabinet berth.

Secondly, Roy said, Kurmi has always been very vocal against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ever since he joined the BJP and now Sarma is trying to teach him a lesson.

Notably, the four-time MLA who was a popular face of the Congress in Assam and who always raised his voice from time and again over various issues criticising the government, joined the BJP at a function in Gerukamuch in Dhemaji district in June last year.

MLA Kurmi has not yet made any official statement on the raid at his house.

Kurmi, as per a section of political observers, might have been inducted into the cabinet. However, the raid at his house has seemingly diminished his chances now.

