Guwahati: With 16 years of quality training in aviation and hospitality coupled with unmatched placement records in their kitty, Jettwings today announced its foray into the service sector by introducing their new vertical, ‘Jettwings Hospitality Private Limited’ that shall be operating luxury hotels, resorts and theme Cafés across the country. To start with, Jettwings has already taken over the management of Casa Ahaana, a four-star luxury resort in Anjuna, Goa.

Now being operated and run by Jettwings, the exotic property is a mix of luxury and tranquillity, surrounded by natural greenery. Speaking on the takeover, Sanjay Aditya Singh, Chairman & CEO said, “The Resort is soon going to accommodate two new Asian cafés and eight theme-based deluxe suites inspired by the Northeastern States. We intend to make it a dream destination for tourists visiting Goa and give our guests an experience that’s far ahead of what they anticipate.”

Another development is the commencement of operations of Jettwings South Africa. The new entity, Jettwings SA shall offer high standard and cost-effective flight training that adheres to DGCA, CAA and ICAO training standards. Jettwings SA shall fully operate and run the existing UNITAS Flying School in South Johannesburg with a valid ATO Certificate from South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA). While the ground classes for the Commercial Pilot License program (CPL) shall still be conducted at its Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, the flying component shall be taken up in South Africa.

Jettwings SA shall be operating from a purpose-built professional pilot training complex at Vereeniging airport which is home to many charter companies, aero firefighting training organization, crop dusting training and a fully functional aircraft maintenance facility. A school in a location with such amenities along with controlled airspace shall provide Jettwings SA Cadets with valuable exposure to general aviation and open up decent career opportunities. “We believe that by giving aspirants from the region an international exposure, they shall get a launchpad to reach out to various leading airlines of South Africa, Middle East and India”, Sanjay added while speaking about this international venture.

Jettwings SA has currently engaged a ten-member team of highly experienced CFI, Grade II and Grade III flight instructors to ensure quality flight training with the highest benchmark. The fleet of well-maintained certified aircrafts available for flight training at Jettwings SA includes Cessna 172, Piper PA34 and Piper PA28-181 models.

Along with the two major announcements, Sanjay Aditya Singh also unveiled a new promotional AV featuring popular Assamese singer and actor, Deeplina Deka, who is a common name amongst the youth.

Deeplina, who was also present during the conference said, “Jettwings has been a known brand in aviation and hospitality training ever since we were young and it has continued to retain its glory. It’s a pleasure to be a part of their ad feature that brought me to visit their beautiful green campus amid the hustling city which I was otherwise unaware of. With competition growing tougher, industry-oriented courses are something we all feel the need for and I am glad Jettwings caters to that pain point of the youth.

Despite significant headwinds from a pandemic-induced slowdown and recession, Jettwings successfully placed over 900 students in reputed organisations, including the Adani Group. Recollecting the journey of Jettwings from just aviation & hospitality training to its present stature, Managing Director of the Group, Barsha Phukan quoted, “Over the years, the kind of trust and passion we have witnessed for our institute and the industry, respectively, is beyond measure. The journey has been truly overwhelming and we are only grateful for being able to bring about a difference in the lives of the ones who dare to dream.”

