Nagaon: A woman was trampled to death and another person was critically injured by a wild elephant in Assam‘s Nagaon district on Tuesday, officials said.

The tragic incident happened at Singimari tea garden area in Rajagaon village under Kachua police station, they said.

A woman, identified as Asulata Mallik, was trampled to death by the elephant.

Another person was also grievously injured in the attack. The injured victim has been identified as Sapan Mallik and he was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition for treatment, officials said.

