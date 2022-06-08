Overview: According to the police, Prafulla Bodo and his wife Ranjita Bodo had a fight after he got drunk early in the morning.

Guwahati: A drunk man was beaten to death by his wife following an argument in Mangaldai, Darrang district, on June 8, Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Kachari Para area of the town.

According to the police, Prafulla Bodo and his wife Ranjita Bodo had a fight after he got drunk early morning. The husband endured fatal injuries as the fight escalated and got out of hand.

Ranjita Boro later told the media that her husband regularly abused her after getting drunk. He started beating her with a piece of wood, which he replaced with an iron rod on Wednesday.

The wife was arrested and a case of murder has been registered at Mangaldai Police station.

Further details are awaited.

