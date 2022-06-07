Guwahati: Kooki, an upcoming Hindi feature film by an Assam-based production house Niri9, successfully completed its Muhurat shot on June 2 at Uzanbazar. With a glittering star cast comprising renowned Bollywood and regional artists, the film is being directed by Pranab J Deka and will be shot in the two cities of Assam- Tezpur and Guwahati.

The film, which had its Muhurat shot with popular Assamese actors Udayan Duarah and Bondip Sarma on June 2, is likely to be a promising film with a fine starcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The feature film will be shot in Hindi language, but will be dubbed in other regional languages as well. Directed by Pranab J Deka, the film will feature actors like Dipannita Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajesh Tailang, Swastika Mukherjee, Udayan Duarah, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Bondip Sarma, Ranjeev Lal Barua, Kamal Lochan, Preety Kongkona, Siddhartha Mukherjee and more.

With the casting of promising actor Ritisha Khaund, the film promises to be a powerhouse of fine arts. Bodhisattva Sharma, who is from Assam and played an important role in the popular web series “Patal Lok”, will be essaying a pivotal role in the film.

According to the production team, Dipannita Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rajesh Tailang will be seen in major roles in the film. However, the trio will join the team at a later stage of shooting.

The film is being produced by Junmoni Devi Khaund. Scripted by Bishnujyoti and Pranab J Deka, the music and sound design of the film will be done by Amrit Pritam. The film is expected to be released towards the end of the year.

Sharing his experiences of working in a Hindi cinema in his homeland Assam, director Pranab J Deka said, “It’s a pleasure to be able to work with such talented actors in my homeland. Cinema in Assam has been seeing rapid growth in recent times, and I am hopeful we shall be able to add more value to it with Kooki.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Assam fighting tuberculosis with awareness, community involvement

Trending Stories









