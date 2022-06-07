The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway successfully rescued 4 minors during routine checking in different trains and railway stations over N. F. Railway. All of them were rescued from trains, railway premises and stations. The RPF also apprehended 3 persons during this period who were involved in human trafficking.

On June 2, a joint team of police and RPF Guwahati staff conducted checking at Guwahati station and rescued one minor girl. Another minor girl was rescued on June 3 under the supervision of Sub Inspector of RPF Meri Saheli team, Rangiya, at Rangiya Railway Station.

On June 4, a minor boy was rescued from a train (Northeast Express) while performing their duty. Later, the rescued minors were handed over to Railway Child Line/Guwahati, Childline/Kamrup and Childline/Barpeta for safe custody and further course of action.

Recently on June 5, a Head Constable along with Constable of New Maynaguri RPF Outpost, while conducting a routine checking, detected one minor girl with three male persons at New Maynaguri Railway station sitting in a suspicious manner.

On interrogation, the minor girl said she had run away with the three male persons, who are all residents of Katkina Iswaripur village under Magrahat Police Station in South 24 Pargana (West Bengal) District. The matter was informed to the parents of the girl. Suspecting it to be a case of human trafficking, the three persons and the minor were handed over to Maynaguri Police for necessary legal action.

A new initiative under “Meri Saheli” has been initiated over N. F. Railway and functioning round the clock to make aware women/child passengers about the safety/security and use of helpline no. 139 in case of any exigency.

