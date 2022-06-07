Diphu: Elections for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will take place on June 8, and with just one day left, the opposition has stepped up its attack on Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Taking to EastMojo, Leader of Opposition, Assam Legislative Assembly Debrata Saikia said, “Congress firmly believes the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has violated MCC, (indulged in) corrupt practices and electoral offences under the provisions of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 and IPC. The actions of CM Sarma of inducing voters by offering an extension of Aurnudoi (Orunodoi) with additional Rs 250 from the (current) Rs 1,000 as payment for the electricity bill scheme, promising to include more than 1,000 people from each constituency, and declaring several other development activities if they vote for the BJP candidate in power are tantamount to a deliberate attempt to interfere concerning Free Exercise of Electoral Rights of the voters,” he said.

“This is not the first time the CM has violated democratic norms. Even during the Municipality polls in Guwahati, he had declared an additional 1000 Orunodoi scheme in each of the winning wards and Rs 10 crore as development funds. The opposition had raised objections, but our complaints were responded to late. It looks like CM is a habitual and serial offender concerning the Election Model Code of Conduct, and it is deliberate, but the Congress party is determined to fight back,” Saikia asserted.

A total of 7,03,293 voters will decide the fate of 165 candidates across 906 polling stations in the two administrative districts for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) election to be held on June 8.

Saikia also alleged corruption in a road-widening and rebuilding case, alleging that a project worth Rs 30 crore was completed in a record time of eight days only as per papers available with the party.

“No technology in the world can re-build 17km hilly terrain road in a record one week. Thus this proves that there was massive corruption since the mentioned road was not repaired in the said period, and it is not at all possible,’ added Saikia.

The run-up to the elections has also been marred with violence, with the office of BJP candidate Kadom Terangpi of the Sarupathar constituency set on fire by miscreants late on Saturday night. The BJP alleged that supporters of an Independent candidate were responsible for the incident. District administration whave ordered an enquiry.

In the wake of the upcoming, the Assam government has announced a public holiday on June 8 within Karbi Anglong and regions of Koklabari in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Results of all the 26 MAC constituencies will be declared on June 12.

