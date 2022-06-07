The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) released the result of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exam results on June 7.

A total of 4,05,582 students appeared for the examination.

The overall pass percentage in HSLC 2022 exam is 56.49 per cent, with 58.80% pass percentage recorded for boys while 54.49% for girls.

All SEBA board students can download their mark sheets from the board websites using their roll numbers.

Along with HSLC results, Assam High Madrassa Examination (AHM) 2022 results have also been declared.

A total of 65,176 students have got first division in Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2022.

99,854 have secured second division while 64,101 students secured third division.

The SEBA results can be checked on the board website, sebaonline.org .

