Silchar: Over 10 houses have been destroyed and many others partially damaged due to rainfall-induced landslides in several villages under the Nilambazar revenue circle in southern Assam’s Karimganj district over the past three days.

According to sources, heavy rainfall-triggered landslides and storm have razed and damaged the houses in several areas, including Dholcherra, Angura, Fatehpur and Pathu.

Many have reportedly sustained injuries after the houses were damaged in the landslides, however, no casualty has been reported so far.

Besides, rains have also disrupted surface communication in several places, including Fakirabazar-Nilambazar, Kaliganj-Khagail, Manthali-Longai and Baropunji-Basbari roads.

On Sunday, officials of Nilambazar circle office conducted an inspection in the landslide-affected areas to take stock of the situation. After the inspection, the officials distributed tents among people whose houses have been razed due to landslides, the sources said.

A team comprising Pathu GP president Manik Das, Dholcherra GP president Liyakat Ali and Fatehpur GP president Hossain Ahmed among others met the affected families on Sunday to know about their condition and assured them of all possible assistance. They also appealed to the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps and provide adequate compensation to people who have suffered losses.

PWD official Aniruddha Nag said that connectivity on several roads, which fall under the purview of the PWD Nilambazar (rural roads division), had been affected due to heavy rainfall and landslides. Necessary steps are being taken to restore the connectivity at the earliest, Nag said.

Nilambazar circle officer Sajjad Hossain said officials had been sent to the affected areas to assess the damage or loss caused by the natural disaster. A report will be submitted to the Karimganj Deputy Commissioner regarding compensation to be provided to the affected families, Hossain said.

Karimganj South MLA Siddeque Ahmed told EastMojo that he had spoken to the Nilambazar circle officer about the matter and directed him to inspect the affected areas. An inspection had been done to assess the damages, Ahmed said.

Siddeque said that compensation would be provided to people who have suffered losses due to the disaster. However, Karimganj North Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha could not be reached for his comments.

A weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati on Sunday stated that Karimganj district would witness rainfall and thundershowers at least till Thursday.

