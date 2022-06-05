Guwahati: The 5th edition of World Bicycle Day was celebrated in Guwahati by GAMOF (Green and Active Mobility Forum) with the support of Cotton University by organising a discussion session among various stakeholders and experts at Sudmersen Hall this Friday.

The theme of the program was Making Guwahati Cycling Friendly with the intent to bring different stakeholders into a platform where the importance and need for cycling as an urban commute or transportation option can be spoken about and a future roadmap prepared.

Former Guwahati Development Department Minister and MLA, East Guwahati Siddhartha Bhattacharya, was the Chief Guest and Prof. Bhabesh Chandra Goswami, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University was the Keynote Speaker at the session. Acclaimed swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika and Archana Tiwari, founder of Parikalpana were the Guests of honour.

Well-known Radio Jockey and youth icon RJ Gaurab from Radio Mirchi also attended the program. A daily cycling commuter Bubul Chandra Day and Karobi Gogoi, A teacher of Sanskriti Gurukul School, were felicitated for their role in promoting cycling.

Seven different experts from various areas took part in the Panel discussion that was moderated by Suresh Ranjan Goduka (Researcher at IIT, Founder of Jeevan Initiative and GAMOF Mentor).

The panellistS were Diganta Barman (HO of NIC Assam & NE), Dr Rahul Mahanta (Associate Professor, Dept of Physics, Cotton University), Dr Sanjeev Handique (Director of Radiology, CORAS Pratiksha Hospital and GAMOF Advisor), Dr Simanta Kalita (Project Manager of the Project Implementation Support Agency of Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation and GAMOF Advisor), Dr Akhilesh Maurya (Professor in Department of Civil Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and GAMOF Advisor), Sattyakee D’Com Bhuyan (Teacher, Royal Global School, Guwahati and Theater Personality), Shaikh Md. Sabah Al-Ahmed (Teacher, Don Bosco School and Acclaimed Poet) took GAMOF announced its plan to launch Active Mobility Awards – to recognize institutions, establishments, and individuals who promote or prioritise cycling and walking. Another announcement was to restart the application process for more Active Mobility Councillors from different parts of Guwahati.

Arshel Akhter (Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati and Co-Founder of GAMOF) said, “We need to make cycling a serious topic of discussion for solving urban transportation issues and make our demands for cycling infrastructure more vocal. To do so, we need more such discussions and we believe we have taken a step in the right direction.”

GAMOF Co-Founder and Active Mobility Councillor for ward no 59 Sharique Hussain hosted the program, while Active Mobility Councillor for ward no 12 and GAMOF Co-Founder Gunjan Sharma spoke about the work done by GAMOF since its inception in November 2020.

More than 100 people, including members of different cycling groups along with owners of many cycle stores from across Guwahati took part in the program. The students of Cotton University along with members of Cotton Cycling Community supported the program.

