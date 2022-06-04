Silchar: Assam Police apprehended Pondesh Sengyung alias Jipseng, who was accused of molesting a girl, from Sontilla in Dima Hasao district on Friday.

Notably, an FIR was lodged by a girl at the Haflong police station against Pondesh Sengyung on April 11. As per the complaint, Pondesh sexually harassed the girl on Convent Road in Haflong town on April 9 while she was on her way to a friend’s house.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Pondesh, who was following her for a long time in a blue car, fled away immediately after she raised an alarm, the complaint stated.

A case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sengyung’s car, which did not have a registration number plate, was recovered by the police from an area in Haflong after a few days. The accused, however, was absconding since an FIR was lodged against him on April 11 but finally landed in the police net on June 3.

Sources said a team of police, based on specific information, carried out an operation in Sontilla, about 13 km from Haflong, on Friday afternoon and nabbed the accused. He was then brought to Haflong police station for questioning, sources said.

An official at Haflong police station said Pondesh would be produced before a court on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After the alleged incident came to light, Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police Jayant Singh, the SP had sought the public’s help and announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information about Pondesh Sengyung.

Several women organisations, including Dimasa Mothers’ Association and Mahila Shakti Mandal, had raised their voices after the news of the alleged sexual harassment came to light, demanding strict action against the accused.

President of Dimasa Mothers’ Association Bimala Langthasa told EastMojo that the incident of sexual harassment had raised serious questions concerning the safety of women in the hill district.

“The success of the Dima Hasao police in nabbing the accused will restore people’s faith in the law enforcement agencies. Now that the accused has been nabbed, people will breathe a sigh of relief,” Langthasa said. She thanked the Dima Hasao police and demanded that the accused be given strict punishment as per law.

Maiphal Kemprai, General Secretary of Dimasa Mothers’ Association, said, “The incident had somewhat instilled fears among women regarding their safety. The success of the police in arresting Pondesh will make them feel secure now. The accused should be given stern punishment so that no one even dares to think of doing something like that in future,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Echoing similar views, Mahila Shakti Mandal’s member Parbati Thaosen stressed that the administration should take appropriate steps to ensure the safety and security of women across the district.

Also read: Tripura CPI-M wants SP West off poll duty; to treat all poll booths hypersensitive

Trending Stories









