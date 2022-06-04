Assam (Silchar): Four persons were arrested on Friday for brutally beating a 38-year-old man to death after he allegedly went to meet his paramour at her house in Kokilpur in Assam’s Cachar district.

The deceased, Rajen Rabidas, belonged to Kokilpur in Masimpur Grant.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to sources, Rajen, who is married, went to meet the girl on Friday at her house with whom he was having an illicit relationship. The girl’s family members found them in a compromising position in the house’s backyard, following which Rajen was brutally beaten to death, sources said.

A team of police, led by Borkhola police station’s officer-in-charge Monmohan Raut, rushed to the incident site and sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

All the four persons identified as Laxman Ree (26), Kartik Ree (22), Sadhan Ree (38) and Dipak Ree (35) have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Saturday, they were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, sources said.

Another source said that Rajen, after being beaten up by the family members of the girl, had managed to flee but was caught by the accused persons and they strangled him to death.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Monmohan Routh, officer-in-charge of Borkhola police station, told EastMojo that preliminary investigations have indicated that the deceased was in a “relationship” with the girl. “Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of murder. On Saturday, all the accused persons were produced before a court and were sent to judicial custody, Routh said.

Also read: United Nations’ FAO planning food response for Sri Lanka amidst crisis

Trending Stories









