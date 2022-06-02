Guwahati: The data from LaLiga’s digital presence has revealed that the number of users engaging with LaLiga content across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube has grown three times in the last one year. The market has always been a significant contributor to LaLiga viewership in India, with the matches and content being broadcast on Viacom18 channels and platforms, MTV, Sports18 and VootSelect.

The announcement comes as LaLiga is celebrating five years in India at an event in Guwahati with Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India and Aakriti Vohra, India Delegate, LaLiga Global Network participating in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The digital audience growth in the North-East region of India, specifically the Assam market, is a reflection of the appetite the cluster has for football and the focused initiatives LaLiga has taken in India to strengthen the connection with existing fans and expand the fan base. By making the top-tier league more accessible for viewers across the country through several initiatives, including partnerships with leading Indian companies like Viacom18, BKT, Hero Vired and Dream11, along with engagement activities and grassroots initiative, LaLiga has witnessed growth across the spectrum in India since establishing presence in the country in 2017.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, said, “Coming into this country, we had already identified the markets that have significant football following and Assam had been one of them. But, the depth of the bond we’ve seen people from this region have with the sport has surpassed our expectations. We are constantly working towards improving our offering and the fan experience to keep our new and potential fans engaged and excited. In the coming seasons, LaLiga fans in India can expect bigger and better initiatives from us.”

The New Delhi office of LaLiga, which is the league’s second office in Asia, was set up in 2017. In the five years since, LaLiga has expanded the fan base exponentially, grown social audience by 2000%, established grassroots programs and built strong relations with leading Indian companies like BKT, Dream11 and HeroVired. Other landmark initiatives include signing the Indian Men’s Cricket Team Captain, Rohit Sharma as LaLiga’s first-ever Brand Ambassador in India, bringing Girona FC to Kerala to play matches in India, organizing large fan viewings and events with several of the most renowned LaLiga Legends visiting and many more.

Also Read | Manipur’s M. Linthoingambi Devi adjudged ‘Best Goalkeeper of Hero IWL’

Trending Stories









