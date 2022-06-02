Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Tiger Reserve has received a footfall of over 2.75 lakh tourists generating a record revenue collection of more than Rs 6 crore during 2021-2022, Park officials said on Wednesday.

Altogether 2,75,835 tourists visited the UNESCO World Heritage Park, famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, during the October 2021 to May 2022 period, setting a record revenue collection of Rs 6,39,23,389, KNP Director Jatin Sharma said on Wednesday.

The park has closed for tourists from Wednesday and is likely to reopen in October.

In 2020-2021, the park received 1,67,644 tourists with total revenue garnered being Rs 3,60,00,611.

In the year 2019-2020, a total of 1,42,859 tourists visited the park, generating a revenue of Rs 4,20,63,541.

The tourist flow to the park was affected during the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharma added.

