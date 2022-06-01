Guwahati: A minor boy suffered numerous non-life threatening injuries after he fell from the fifth floor of Aurus mall in Guwahati’s Supermarket area, police said.

A resident of Rukminigaon, the boy is a student of class 9 in a school in Dispur, the police said.

The Dispur police is looking into the matter but can’t confirm whether it was an accident or a suicide attempt yet.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 2.30 pm right after which the boy was rushed to the nearby GNRC hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The minor boy has suffered fractures in both the legs and also on his right hand, apart from other minor injuries.

Further details in the case are awaited.

