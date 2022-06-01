Silchar: Police in southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Monday arrested a girl for allegedly trying to kill her ‘boyfriend’ by slitting his throat. She was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

According to sources, the incident took place on Karimganj bypass road, about 49 km from Silchar, near New Karimganj rail junction on Monday night. The girl allegedly tried to kill Rajesh Biswas, who is married and hails from Laxmicharan Road in Karimganj town, by slitting his throat with a sharp object.

After being attacked, the youth started screaming following which locals rushed to the spot and took him to Karimganj Civil Hospital, but considering his condition, he was shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, sources said.

An official at Karimganj Sadar police station told reporters that Rajesh’s father Gurupada Biswas lodged an FIR with Karimganj Sadar police station. A case under under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a probe initiated.

The girl, who is a native of Suprakandi village in Karimganj, was arrested and she was produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody, the official said.

According to a section of locals, the married man and the girl were in a relationship, but the man had kept his marital identity hidden. After she came to know about it, she decided to teach him a lesson, locals said.

They met on the Karimganj bypass road on Monday night and during the rendezvous, the girl attacked him with a sharp object, injuring him critically, the locals suspected.

News of the alleged attack by the girl has also been doing the rounds on social media for the past 24 hours with a large number of netizens posting and sharing pictures and videos after the incident.

